Steve McIntire didn’t pick the best time to become a first-year coach.
McIntire faced a slew of challenges in his first season guiding the Waynesburg Central boys basketball team.
“Of all the years to take over a boys basketball program, I had to do it in the middle of a pandemic,” McIntire said with a chuckle.
“This COVID thing has been crazy and it definitely hurt us last year. The season got shut down for awhile, then we got shut down for awhile and couldn’t practice for two weeks. Then the next thing you know we’re playing like four games in a row without having a practice.
“It was just a bad year all the way around. It felt like I couldn’t even coach just because of all that going on with the COVID.”
As a result, McIntire’s players are still learning his program.
“We’re getting to where we want to be but we’re not fully there yet,” McIntire said. “They’re starting to understand what our expectations are. Our numbers are a little bit low again this year. Sometimes we might have a JV game, sometimes we won’t.”
McIntire does have have three key players returning for his second season.
“Our top three guys coming back are seniors Jacob Mason, Chase Henkins and Dawson Fowler,” McIntire said. “I don’t really have that alpha male where I can say this is the guy everyone follows. But all three of them are leaders in their own way.”
McIntire is still sorting out his roster and playing time.
“I don’t have a starting five set yet,” he said. “I’m going to play the guys who want to practice hard and be committed to the program.”
McIntire’s assistant coaches are his son Darton McIntire, a former 1,000-point scorer for Waynesburg, Chad Henkins, who is Chase’s father, and Sean Van Eman.
The Raiders will again compete in Section 4-AAA along with Beth-Center, Brownsville, Charleroi, McGuffey, Washington and Brentwood.
McIntire feels his team can be in the hunt for a playoff spot.
“If we can stay healthy, which is a big key, and stay out of foul trouble, I believe we’ll be able to compete in this section this year,” McIntire said. “We just need to have the kids practice hard and buy in to what we’re doing. Then I think we can make some noise.
“We’re going have to play as a team and score as a team. I’m not going to have one kid put up 35 points every game. We don’t have that.”
When it comes to game day, McIntire has a simple formula.
“Basically, we have to limit the turnovers, play hard and play as a team,” he said. “If we stick to that game plan each night then we can compete.”
