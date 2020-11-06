Waynesburg Central’s Gabe McConville had a top-20 finish in the WPIAL Boys Class A Cross Championships held on Oct. 28 at White Oak Park.
McConville placed 16th overall (15th for team scoring) with a time of 17:23. The senior was 23 seconds behind Shady Side Academy’s Adam Lauer for the final qualifying berth into the PIAA Championships.
The Raiders finished 10th in the team standings with 372 points.
Travis Tedrow (56, 19:15), Anthony Kutcher (91, 20:25), Aiden Pell (101, 20:44), Kyle Pester (109, 21:02), Ryan Desrosiers (136, 23:02), and Kendrick Wesley (146, 24:20) also ran for Waynesburg.
The West Greene boys were 17th with 427 points, led by Kaden Shields’ 60th place finish in 19:28.
Daniel Collins (76, 20:00), Levi Corbly (85, 20:14), Parker Smith (99, 20:35), Nash Bloom (107, 20:55), Joshua Archer (116, 21:22), and Ian VanDyne (125, 22:05) also competed for the Pioneers.
Waynesburg Central’s Kaitlyn Pester finished 20th overall in the girls Class A race in 21:19. The Lady Raiders finished 18th with 417 points.
Emily Woods (74, 24:38), Morgan Ankrom (104, 26:30), Rachel Sielski (109, 27:04), Lexi Rush (113, 27:26), Josie Morgan (114, 27:40), and Ember Weber (138, 32:12) ran for the Waynesburg girls.
West Greene finished 21st in the girls standings with 495, led to the finish line by Katie Lampe in 59th place with a time of 23:20.
Sarah Collins (75, 24:39), Kiley Meek (81, 25:10), Alexandria Campbell (139, 32:18), and Danielle Fox (141, 32:48) also ran for the Lady Pioneers.
