Carmichaels and Waynesburg Central both came up short of a medal in the tightly packed WPIAL Class 2A Boys Team Golf Championship held at Cedarbrook Golf Club on Thursday.
Greensburg Central Catholic, led by twin sisters Meghan Zambruno and Ella Zambruno of Bullskin Township, rolled to its seventh consecutive title in the Class 2A Girls Team Championship.
The Lady Centurions’ score of 332 easily bettered second-place Central Valley (381).
Mount Pleasant turned in a score of 433 to place third and Elizabeth Forward shot 439.
Meghan Zambruno fired a 72 to earn medalist honors and Ella Zambruno carded an 83 to lead the way for GCC. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Centurions were Izzy Aigner (from Yough) with an 85, Liv Kana with a 92 and Tyler Zierski with a 99.
The Lady Vikings were paced by Emily Eutsey with a 98. Allison Tepper shot 100 and was followed by Gabby Kinnerr (110), Natalie Miller (125) and Nicole Shinsky (136).
North Catholic won the Class AA boys title in a slight upset over Quaker Valley, 405 to 409. The third-through-sixth teams were tightly bunched with eight-time defending champion Sewickley Academy and Derry at 428, Waynesburg at 430 and Carmichaels at 431.
Only two shots separated the Raiders’ top golfers. Matt Ankrom shot an 83 and was followed by Hudson Pincavitch with an 84 and Braden Benke with an 85.
Rounding out the scoring for Waynesburg were Evan Davis with an 88 and Dawson Fowler with a 90. Mason Sitalski's 95 was not used.
“I think it was a great season and I’m just proud of their efforts throughout the year,” Waynesburg coach Jamie Moore said. “They competed at a high level all year. A fifth-place finish at WPIALs is nothing to be ashamed of.”
Waynesburg placed second behind Carmichaels in Section 8-AA.
“Carmichaels beat us in the section so at least we beat them today,” Moore added with a chuckle.
The Mikes' Liam Lohr matched Ankrom's 83 and Mason Lapana and Dustin Hastings both shot 84. Nick Ricco (89) and Rolin Burghy (91) rounded out the scoring for Carmichaels. Dominic Colarusso's 103 was not used.
“We went there trying to win so I’m a little big disappointed,” Mikes coach Dave Briggs said. “We just didn’t play our best today. We were definitely the youngest team there with five 10th-graders. Hopefully, we can get back there next year. We have all but one player coming back.”
Carmichaels, whose only non-sophomore was senior Ricco, finished a mere three shots out of third place. The field included a combined 10 sophomores and freshmen with half of those on the Mikes' squad.
“I feel bad because we finished sixth, but three shots is nothing with five people,” Briggs said. “The weather was nice. Early on the rough was wet and long so that presented some issues on the front nine.”
Briggs didn’t blame nerves on his team’s showing.
“No, I mean everybody I’m sure is a little nervous there,” Briggs said. “But I don’t think that played a huge part.”
Briggs was proud of the season his team turned in.
“We have a great bunch of kids and they love to play golf. They work at it and they reap some rewards from that. I would like to think they’ll keep working at it and maybe pick it up a notch. I told the sophomores they have two more shots at it.”
