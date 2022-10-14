BULLSKIN TWP. — The Belle Vernon boys posted the low score Monday afternoon in the WPIAL Class AA team semifinals at Pleasant Valley Golf Club to roll into the district championship.
The Leopards finished with a team total of 399 for a berth into the WPIAL Class AA Team Championship which was played on Thursday at Cedarbrook Golf Course’s Gold course.
Sewickley Academy finished second with 411. Greensburg Central Catholic and South Park tied for third at 418.
South Park edged Greensburg Central Catholic in the playoff, 17-18.
Belle Vernon’s Patrick Bush and Rogan Maloney shared tournament medalist honors with Carmichaels’ Mason Lapana at 5-over 75.
Waynesburg Central was only two strokes away from earning a berth into the final after totaling 420.
Braden Benke paced the Raiders with 6-over 76.
“Everything clicked. My putts fell. I was reading the greens pretty well. My wedges felt good,” said Benke. “I didn’t use my driver off the tee. I used my 3-wood and used safe play.”
Mason Switalski (86), Chase Phillips (85), Dom Benamati (87), and Trent Stephenson (86) also counted in the final total. Joe Kirsch’s 103 did not count.
Lapana’s 75 led the way for the Mikes, who finished sixth with 425. Liam Lohr (84), Dustin Hastings (85), Dom Colarusso (83), and Patrick Holaren (98) rounded out the scoring. Tucker Whipkey’s 103 was not used.
Lapana also said he left a few shots on the course.
“I had birdie putts on about every hole. I three-putted a few, but not too many,” said Lapana. “I think my bogeys were three-putts.
“I could’ve been way lower.”
Lohr said he had four tough holes.
“I had bad holes on Nos. 2, 10, 12 and 14. I had a triple and three double bogeys. I was 5-over on the other 14 holes,” said Lohr. “It was a different round the last six holes. I was 2-over on the last six holes.
“I hit a bad shot and I’d one putt. I’d hit a good shot and I’d three-putt. I had one or two three-putts. Otherwise, I putted good.”
Uniontown finished seventh with 447.
Logan Voytish was the Red Raiders’ low man with 13-over 83. He hit one ball out-of-bounds and had three three-putts.
“I had three-putts on Nos. 1, 4 and 5, and all were for birdies,” said Voytish. “I had a three-putt on No. 11 and was putting for eagle. I had a four-putt on No. 18.”
Voytish said he struck the ball well.
“Everything was fine. I smoked my driver all day. I was on the green every time from 100 yards and in,” added Voytish.
Clay Dean and Wade Brugger both shot 87 for the Red Raiders. Tate Musko finished with 89. Greg Fox carded 101 and Trevor Uphold finished with 102.
Fort Cherry placed eighth with 451. McGuffey was next with 467 and Hopewell closed with 499.
