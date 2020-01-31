There wasn't much room for error in Thursday's Section 1 match at Waynesburg Sportsmen's Association, and Waynesburg Central was nearly perfect for a 799-55x-798-50x victory over visiting McGuffey.
Grace Kalsey and Talia Tuttle were the sharpest shooters for the Raiders with both scoring 100-8x. Shelby Burkett, Taylor Burnfield and Colby Simkovic all scored 100-7x. Abby Ozohonish and RJ Wolen both finished with 100-6x. Bryce Bedilion closed out the scoring with 99-6x.
Tristan Cole (98-5x) and Zach Wilson (98-5x) did not count in the final tally.
McGuffey's Jordan Sekora and Dwight Logsdon shared medalist honors with a perfect score of 100-10x.
