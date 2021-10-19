Ringgold sophomore Ryan Pajak continued his solid cross country season by finishing first overall in a school-record time Tuesday afternoon at the Mingo Classic held at Mingo Creek Park.
Pajak completed his home course in 15:46 to break the Ringgold school record. He fell five seconds short off the meet and all-time course record.
Waynesburg Central was eighth among Class A teams with 227 points. Travis Tedrow had the top finish in the A competition for the Raiders, placing 36th in 21:13.20.
West Greene was ninth with 234 points. Kaden Shields was 26th in the A race with a time of 20:26.61.
Avella was sixth with 154 points. Westley Burchianti placed 22nd in the A race in 20:02.57, crossing the finish line four seconds before his brother Colton.
Bethel Park’s Jenna Lang was the overall winner of the girls race, crossing the finish line in 18:39.82.
The West Greene girls were seventh in the A race with 136 points. Katie Lampe was 22nd in the A race in 26:54.0, edging teammate Alexandria Six at the finish line.
Waynesburg Central was eighth with 173 points. Addison Blair finished 20th in the A race in 26:49.94.
