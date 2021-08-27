Aaron Giorgi’s first order of business was bringing a sense of order to the Waynesburg Central High School football program.
In December, Raiders coach Chad Coss unexpectedly passed away at the age of 45.
Coss’ stunning death left the Waynesburg and Greene County communities in shock.
The Raiders’ football program was leaderless and Coss’ loss left significant personal and program voids.
Someone had to be out there to pick up the pieces and become the new leader of Waynesburg football.
Giorgi, who had been the head coach at Jefferson-Morgan, was chosen as that man.
“I want to help rebuild the program and to make an impact on our student-athletes,” Giorgi said. “I just felt Waynesburg is a place I can help make a difference, in football and in these kids’ lives.”
The Raiders return a dozen starters from a winless 2020 season, including All-Century Conference performers in senior quarterback-receiver-safety Nate Kirby (6-0, 180) and sophomore running back-safety Breydon Woods (5-10, 165).
Other returning starters include senior two-way linemen Owen Farrier and Bo Chapman; junior two-way lineman Kaden Russell; junior receiver-linebacker Trent Stephenson; sophomore Colby Pauley, a receiver-linebacker; sophomore receiver-defensive back Devon Cowell; sophomore lineman Layden Haynes; junior two-way lineman Nick Burris; sophomore lineman Dalton Hoy and sophomore running back-cornerback Chase Fox.
That foundation is bent on turning the program around after six consecutive losing seasons. Times have been tough for the Raiders, who have lost 22 consecutive conference games and 40 of their past 42. They have gone winless in conference play in four of the past five seasons.
Waynesburg’s last conference win was Sept. 29, 2017 and the Raiders have lost 48 of their last 54 games overall.
Giorgi is certain the Raiders are about to change all of that.
“I want to get to the past (winning) tradition,” Giorgi said. “It’s true, the recent past has not had much success. We will return most of this team in 2022. I think we can get back to a respectable level.
“With this team, the work ethic has been great and the program had a high participation rate (during preseason conditioning).
“Obviously, returning Kirby on defense and Woods, our leading rusher from last season, are a positive,” Giorgi continued. “Singling out individual players as our top players is not our strength. Our strength is the team itself and the bond they have with each other and willingness to compete every day to make (every) other player better. And this all starts with the rising leadership of Kirby.”
While McGuffey is the favorite in the Century Conference, with Wash High an acknowledged contender, the balance of the conference seems to be wide open. The Raiders will battle with Charleroi, Chartiers-Houston, Frazier and Beth-Center for the third and fourth WPIAL playoff berths.
Giorgi concedes nothing.
“There is a lot to be positive about for this program moving forward,” Giorgi said. “Participation numbers are up on both the junior high and high school level. The dedication the players have shown with high attendance rates, work ethic and willingness to be coached are steps in the right direction.
“We have position battles and (coaching) decisions to make on who to play where.
“By building off of the off season and continuing to move forward, we are going to breed success not just now but for the future and surprise some people along the way.”
A quick start would give Waynesburg a boost into conference play.
The Raiders open at rival Carmichaels Friday, then play at Bentworth Sept. 3 and then host California, the defending Tri-County South Conference champions, Sept. 10 before opening conference at home against the Prexies Sept. 17.
“(I have) nothing to really say about the familiarity of teams (we play),” Giorgi said. “It helps me with the transition personally to start the season but the dynamics are different with being at a different school with different players in a different year.
“We have the ability to compete at a higher level. Getting off to a fast start would be huge for us. We’re ready to rock and roll.”
