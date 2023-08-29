Raiders roll to 35-0 victory at Carmichaels For the Greene County Messenger Aug 29, 2023 Aug 29, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Waynesburg Central opened the 2023 high school football season in grand style Friday night with a 35-0 non-conference victory at Greene County rival Carmichaels.The win snapped the Raiders’ 13-game losing streak.Waynesburg’s Breydon Woods scored the first touchdown of the game on a 4-yard run and the last with a 2-yard touchdown run. Jacob Stephenson had touchdown passes of 14 yards to Jack Riccluti and 12 yards to Chase Fox. Stephenson also had a 5-yard touchdown run.Stephenson completed 10-of-17 passes for 143 yards and ran for 100 yards on 16 carries. Woods led all rushers with 132 yards on 15 attempts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
