Both teams' aims were true Thursday afternoon, but Waynesburg Central was just a little bit better for a 798-62x-797-56x Section 1 victory at Waynesburg Sportsman's Club.
Waynesburg's Bryce Bedilion and Colby Simkovic shared team honors with a score of 100-9x. Grace Kalsey, RJ Wolen and Shelby Burkett all shot 100-8x. Abby Ozohonish finished with a score of 100-7x. Taylor Burnfield (99-6x) and Savannah Cumberledge (99-7x) rounded out the scoring for the Raiders.
Taylor Wasson's 99-4x and Zach Wilson's 99-6x were not used.
The Eagles' Alayna Walther was perfect with a medalist score of 100-10x.
