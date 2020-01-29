Waynesburg Central remained unbeaten in Section 1 with a 798-63x-788-47x road victory over Avella Tuesday afternoon at Frazier Simplex Rifle Club.
Waynesburg's RJ Wolen and Colby Simkovic were nearly perfect with scores of 100-9x. Bryce Bedilion and Grace Kalsey both scored 100-8x. Tristan Cole, Abby Ozohonish and Talia Tuttle all finished with 100-7x. Shelby Burkett's 98-8x rounded out the scoring.
Taylor Wasson (98-8x) and Taylor Burnfield (98-6x) did not count in the final tally.
Alayna Walther was team medalist for Avella with 100-8x.
