Waynesburg Central moved one match closer to a perfect Section 1 season Tuesday afternoon with a 797-57x-790-51x victory over visiting Washington at Waynesburg Sportsmen's Association.
The Raiders' RJ Wolen and Colby Simkovic shared medalist honors with scores of 100-9x. Abby Ozohonish scored 100-8x and Taylor Wasson finished with 100-7x.
Tristan Cole (99-7x), Grace Kalsey (99-5x), and Shelby Burkett (99-7x) rounded out the scoring for Waynesburg.
Bryce Bedilion (98-6x) and Talia Tuttle (98-7x) did not count in the final score.
Kayla Andreoli had scoring honors for Washington with 100-8x.
