Waynesburg Central's Braden Benke chips onto the ninth green at Carmichaels Golf Club during a Section 3-AA match against the Mikes on Aug. 24. Carmichaels won that match but the Raiders took the rematch at Rohanna's Golf Course on Sept. 15 when Benke and teammate Mason Switalski both shot even-par 33 to share medalist honors.
Waynesburg Central edged visiting Carmichaels, 182-188, at Rohanna’s Golf Course to remain in the Section 3-AA boys golf playoff race on Thursday Sept. 15.
The Raiders now control their playoff future after splitting the season series with the Mikes. Waynesburg pulls into a tie with Carmichaels in second place at 8-2. McGuffey has one loss in first place.
“It was a huge win. It was probably our best match of the year,” said Waynesburg coach Jamie Moore. “It was a good thing, especially after the way we played Tuesday after the loss to McGuffey (at Rohanna’s). That was our worst home loss of the season.
“We have been talking some after the loss to McGuffey. It was do or die. They responded.”
The Raiders’ Mason Switalski and Braden Benke shared medalist honors with even-par 33. Dom Benamati finished with 36. Joe Kirsch shot 38 and Chase Phillips closed the scoring with 42. Derek Turcheck’s 43 was not used.
“Dom and Joe had their best scores of the season,” said Moore. “Braden and Mason both shot well.”
Waynesburg closes with matches against Beth-Center and Brownsville.
“If we win out, at least we make the playoffs,” said Moore.
The Mikes’ Dustin Hastings shared medalist honors with 33. Mason Lapana shot 34. Liam Lohr carded 38. Patrick Holaren (40) and Tucker Whipkey (43) closed out the scoring. Dom Colarusso’s 44 did not count.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.