Benke Raiders top Mikes

Waynesburg Central's Braden Benke chips onto the ninth green at Carmichaels Golf Club during a Section 3-AA match against the Mikes on Aug. 24. Carmichaels won that match but the Raiders took the rematch at Rohanna's Golf Course on Sept. 15 when Benke and teammate Mason Switalski both shot even-par 33 to share medalist honors.

 Jim Downey | Herald-Standard

Waynesburg Central edged visiting Carmichaels, 182-188, at Rohanna’s Golf Course to remain in the Section 3-AA boys golf playoff race on Thursday Sept. 15.

