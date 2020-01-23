FRANKLIN TWP. — The top two rifle teams in Section 1 met Wednesday afternoon at the Waynesburg Sportsmen’s Association and the first round went to Waynesburg Central with a 798-69x-794-57x victory over West Greene.
The Raiders are now alone in first place at 4-0, but the Pioneers (4-1) have the opportunity to avenge the loss this afternoon when the teams meet again.
Waynesburg’s Tristan Cole and Colby Simkovic were both on target with a perfect score of 100-10x. Bryce Bedilion, Talia Tuttle and Abby Ozohonish all shot 100-9x. RJ Wolen finished with 100-7x. Shelby Burkett (99-8x) and Taylor Burnfield (99-7x) closed out the scoring rounds.
Grace Kalsey “pulled one” to finish with a score of 99-6x. Kalsey’s and Taylor Wasson’s 99-7x weren’t used in the final tally.
“I had a perfect nine shots and halfway through the round I pulled one,” explained Kalsey. “It’s usually my breathing. That’s my issue. Today, I definitely knew.”
Kalsey’s season average is around 100-8x, but she is searching for a 100-10x in section competition after hitting the perfect score in an earlier non-section match.
Kalsey hopes to hit the score when the two teams meet again this afternoon.
“I need to be more focused. We just know we’re the two best two teams,” said the junior.
The Raiders are also in transition with the graduation of two-time WPIAL gold medalist Selena Phillips and medalist Hunter Wasson.
“I just try my best,” said Kalsey, who looks for a return trip to the WPIAL finals.
Sheyann Watson once again led the way for the Pioneers with a perfect score of 100-10x. Her true aim kept her on pace to reach at least a couple of her goals.
“I’m in line right now for the Dave Cramer Award,” said Watson, given to shooters who score 100-10x in each match. “It’s gotten easier from doing it so long, but it’s definitely a challenge.”
Watson did not receive the award last year, but did so two years ago.
Also on her to-do list is another berth into the WPIAL and PIAA individual championships. Watson placed fourth in the WPIAL and seventh in the state last year, and would like to have medals dangling from her neck this season.
The Pioneers are transitioning into a younger team with the senior now one of the elder statesman.
“It’s a little bit different. I’m more sentimental,” said Watson. “No, there’s not really any pressure. I just want to have a good time and make it a memorable senior year.
“We have a lot of new kids training. It’s extra work to figure things out. But, it’s nice to have younger kids. It makes it a fun time.”
Today’s match is the Pioneers’ third in as many days.
“It’s more mental than physical,” said Watson. “Three in a row is nerve-racking wondering how you are going to do. Everyone has good days and bad days.
“Mentally, you just have to be really focused. If you had a stressful day, you just have to block it all out.”
Zach Frye (99-5x), Emma Crouse (98-6x), Piper Whitlatch (99-8x), DJ Jones (99-7x), Ali Thomas (100-9x), Gavin Tuason (99-7x), and Ruby Rittenhouse (100-5x) rounded out the scoring for West Greene. Domonic Russo (97-2x) and Brooke Miller (97-3x) did not count in the final tally.
