The Waynesburg Central boys track & field team capped an undefeated season on April 26 with the Section 6-AA crown after winning on the road at Charleroi, 80-55.
The Raiders finished 7-0 in the section and earned a berth into next week’s WPIAL Class AA team championships.
Waynesburg won the 400 and 3,200 relays.
The Raiders’ Drew Layton won the 100 (11.89) and 200 (24.74). Dawson Fowler also finished first in two events, winning the javelin (131-10) and triple jump (42-6), as did Nate Fox in the 800 (2:26.71) and 1,600 (5:31).
Breydon Woods (110 high hurdles, 18:13), Carson Teagarden (400, 56.15), and Nick Burris (discus, 103-7) all had first-place finishes for Waynesburg.
Gage Patterson (300 intermediate hurdles), Alex Marsich (3,200, 12:40.83), Braden Pringle (long jump, 18-8½), Connor Thompsonn (high jump, 5-2), and Jake King (shot put, 38-2) finished first for the Cougars.
The Waynesburg girls earned a berth into the WPIAL team playoffs with a 100-35 victory over the Lady Cougars. The Lady Raiders finish 6-1 and enter the playoffs as the second place team.
Waynesburg won the 3,200 and 400 relays.
The Lady Raiders’ Brenna Benke won the 100 (14.35) and 200 (30.28). Clara Paige Miller finished first in the shot put (28-10) and discus (88-3). Emily Mahle had a pair of first-place finishes after winning the triple jump (29-11½) and high jump (5-0), as did Jordan Dean in the 300 intermediate hurdles (53.26) and 800 (2:42.68).
Lake Litwinovich (400, 1:12.04) and Addison Blair (3,200) also finished first for the Lady Raiders.
Anna Iacovino (100 high hurdles, 18.02), Chase Kossar (long jump, 14-4), and Bella Carotto (javelin, 84-7) won individual events for the Lady Cougars.
