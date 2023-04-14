A re-proven truth throughout history is that elements of nature can be too popularly valuable for their own good. Oil gleaned from whales got them hunted into scarcity, and zeal for plumed hats nearly doomed egrets and herons to extinction. A rhinoceros horn is so valuable that its original owner can be killed for that totem alone.
Equipped with that knowledge, we should be able to responsibly harvest a valued native plant of our own mountains, so that our children and grandchildren can enjoy its taste, lore, and heritage in their future.
In some locations, this plant is known as the wild leek, but here it’s uncontestably the “ramp.” Ramps are members of the lily family, as are onions, garlic, and familiar flower-bearing wild and ornamental lilies. Ramps grow in a manner similar to onions, with a creamy white bulb beneath the soil surface, and a pair of bright-green, lance-shaped leaves above. Ramp leaves emerge in early spring, about now or sooner. In some places, by early April, their luminous leaves are the only green to be seen in the woods.
Once known only in rural mountain culture, ramps have become popular in trendy cuisine. Their early spring emergence explains why mountain people before electric refrigeration and supermarket produce became so culturally attached to ramps. After a winter diet of dried beans and salted meat, the fresh vegetable flourish of spring-dug ramps for supper was keenly awaited.
Today, you’ll see ramps prepared on television cooking shows that had to be produced hundreds of miles from the nearest growing ramp. The appetite for ramps, and the prestige of supplying ramps, is now so great that the plants are being over-harvested over large parts of their natural range, which roughly covers the Great Lake States and the Appalachian uplands south to Alabama.
Ramps are perennial plants that spread by seed dropped nearby and by clonal spread underground. These reproductive strategies allow ramps to form colonies, sometimes acres in size. Often, ramps grow in association with appealing native wildflowers like trout lily, bloodroot, trillium, and bellwort. But many colonies have been so recklessly dug that hillsides resemble places where feral hogs—one of the most undesirable invasive species in America’s woods—rooted across the slopes.
Reckless ramp extraction has gotten so “rampant,” that even in West Virginia, epicenter of ramp culture, the United States Forest Service has set rules governing ramp harvest. No ramps may be dug for commercial sale on West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest, but diggers can still procure ramps there for personal use. But the Forest Service limits pickers to two gallons per outing — about one crammed-full plastic grocery bag. Digging a few ramps to sizzle alongside trout, fresh-caught from a Mountain State stream are one of my fondest outdoor memories.
Rules also govern ramp harvest on Pennsylvania’s public lands, but like many rules designed to protect nature, are too often ignored. You may harvest “reasonable” amounts of ramps for your own, or your family’s use, on DCNR’s state parks and state forests in Pennsylvania. The rules for state game lands are less clear, stating: “Mushrooms and fruits of berry-producing plants may be picked.” Game lands rules do not specifically say we can dig ramps there, so I don’t.
On private land, of course, you’re free to dig ramps with the owner’s permission.
Once you’ve found a ramp patch on state park or forest land, where you may dig “reasonable” amounts, or on private land with permission, there are several things you can do to take your delicacies in a responsible way.
Naturally, take only what you can use. Too many ramps go to waste because their diggers succumbed to greed and took more than they could eat.
Use care in harvesting. Employ a hand-trowel or long knife to pry a few bulbs from the ground in scattered locations, until you get what you need. Too many diggers use shovels and mattocks and overturn so much soil that they destroy more ramps than they harvest.
Take ramp bulbs from the soil gently, then “replace the divot,” like responsible golfers do on the course. Place a small amount of soil back in the excavation to enable surrounding ramps to re-colonize the spot. Backfilling with native soil also discourages invasive plants from getting a foothold in an otherwise pristine stand of ramps.
Plant ecologists recommend limiting harvest to no more than 10 percent of the ramps from any stand, and avoid digging from small, isolated patches that are not yet well established.
Take only mature ramps, identified by leaves that are a minimum of eight inches long.
Always be careful not to destroy non-target plants nearby. If you harvest ramps carefully, you can avoid obliterating nearby wildflowers that are as enjoyable to see blooming as ramps are to eat.
Avoid buying ramps. Purchasing encourages widespread and irresponsible overharvest. Rather, find a friend who will show you where and how to dig ramps the right way, and enjoy the complete experience of gleaning just enough ramps for personal use in the beautiful spring woods.
Ben Moyer is a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association and the Outdoor Writers Association of America.
