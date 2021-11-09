Rochester led 29-0 at halftime and the Rams didn’t look back for a 35-0 victory over visiting Mapletown last Friday night in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs.
J.D. Azulay scored on runs of 1 and 56 yards in the first half for the Rams (8-2). He completed the two passes he attempted, to Jerome Mullins, for 53 yards.
Sal Laure opened the scoring for Rochester on a 57-yard run just 2:44 into the game. Laure added a 33-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter. Laure ran for 156 yards on 12 carries.
Mapletown’s Landan Stevenson carried the ball 20 times for 146 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.