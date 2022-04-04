After the sudden return of winter’s fury last weekend with its bitter cold and several days of snow, folks across Southwestern Pennsylvania are ready for the return to more spring-like weather pattern.
It looks like the return will be on the slow side with a day or two of warming then a return to cooler conditions. Looks like temperatures for the first weeks of April are more likely to be in the 50s rather than their normal of the 60s.
Moving into the latter half of April temperatures usually average in the mid to upper 60s and we are looking for temperatures to be a little above these averages.
Last weekend’s snowfall was not that unusual for late March, however, the fact that we had three days of snow along with bitter temperatures and wind-chills in the teens and single digits made for a very unpleasant experience.
Last year you may remember we had snow on April 21st and the year before most of Southwestern Pennsylvania had an inch or two of snow on May 9th. The all- time record for late snow happened on April 28, 1928, when 8 inches of snow fell on the city of Uniontown and nearby Somerset had an amazing 39 inches of snow that day. The mountains east of Uniontown had 15 to 25 inches of heavy wet snow.
Last week’s intense cold did some damage to early flowering bushes, shrubs and trees. Some of these will recover if they were not too far along. Others that were not in bloom yet should rebound with the milder temperatures over the next few weeks.
I am always disappointed when spring weather warms too quickly and these cold snaps get a chance to do their damage. It is also interesting to note that one or two cold snaps are not a sign that global warming is finished, it is just part of the conversation between weather and climate that is an ongoing process.
The early snows that had fallen out west did not continue and it looks like the long term drought is expected to continue and already the fires have started to burn as the dry weather continues to strengthen. Last week also saw the collapse of a large ice shelf the size of New York that is now melting and contributing to rising seas and a warming planet.
Closer to home we do expect warming in April to bring renewed interest in the outdoors of Southwestern Pennsylvania. Our trials for hiking, biking and wildflower walks are among the best in the nation. It will take a few days after the recent thaw and freezes to make for a good surface as the thaw freeze cycle tends to make the trail on the mushy side.
The increasing sunshine and warmth are making ready the woodlands for their annual wildflower displays. Even our gardens and landscapes are ready to add a bit of color and growth in the coming days. Diane cut a few stems off our Forsythia Bush and put them in a vase of warm water and two days later we have a beautiful spring display.
On our waters last weekend was the opening day of the Monitored Youth Trout Program sponsored by the Pa. Fish and Boat Commission. Kids under 15 get to fish a week early and my Grandkids, Gracie and Owen, had a successful day of fishing.
Happy spring.
