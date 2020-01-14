Uniontown scored 20 or more points in each quarter Tuesday night for a 90-70 Section 3-AAAA road victory at Waynesburg Central.
The Red Raiders (5-0, 10-1) had six players in double figures, led by Billy DeShields' 21 points. Jahmere Richardson and Keondre DeShields both scored 15. Bryant Grady (13), Isaiah Melvin (12), and Ray Robinson (10) also scored in double digits.
Waynesburg's Lucas Garber shared game-scoring honors with 21 points. Richard Bortz finished with 19 and Avery McConville added 13.
