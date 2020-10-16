Since Roman Reigns returned at SummerSlam, he has gone through a transformation from a stale character to an intriguing personality.
Gone are the years and years of Vince McMahon forcing him down the collective throats of fans as a top fan favorite.
Now, Reigns is portraying a calculating, some may also say conniving, ruthless tyrant who is going to do what he wants when he wants to get what he wants.
Reigns has been so good at his new character that I am not sure how long WWE will keep Paul Heyman with him.
Heyman, with nothing to do with Brock Lesnar’s contract up, was put with Reigns to elicit a negative feedback from fans.
But the truth is, Reigns may not need a safety valve like Heyman to pull this switch off.
The odd thing for WWE now is that Reigns has been the face of WWE for years, but now as a bad guy, will he remain as such?
When is the last time WWE had a “bad guy” as the face of the company?
Sure, Lesnar has been one of the faces since returning the night after WrestleMania XXVIII, but he has never been more than a part-time draw in these last eight-plus years.
We would have to go back to when Triple H was the lead performer, dating back to 2000 through 2005.
Sure, that run started with Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock still around, but he saw WWE through a transitional period.
It will be interesting to see if Reigns can pull off being the face of the company as a villain long term, but thus far, he has pulled it off magically.
Reigns v. Rock?
With Reigns focusing on his bloodline and Samoan heritage, could this be leading to a WrestleMania showdown with his cousin, The Rock?
On several occasions, Dwayne Johnson has said that he would don the tights again to face Reigns under the right circumstances.
Headlining WrestleMania would be the perfect circumstance.
Jericho’s 30 years
On AEW Dynamite Oct. 7, Chris Jericho was honored for his 30 years in the pro wrestling business.
It was a classy move by the company, and Jericho really is one of the best all-around performers the industry has ever seen.
He has reinvented himself time and time again and while he is no longer in top physical shape, he is still entertaining fans with really good matches.
In fact, Jericho’s body of work is so great that I feel he is the best all-around Canadian wrestler ever.
There will be fans who will disagree, and I am sure longtime online reader Dustin Snyder from Los Angeles is talking to himself about how I could put Jericho ahead of his childhood hero, Bret “Hit Man” Hart.
In fact, I am sure Snyder is wearing one of his two dozen Hit Man shirts right now reading this through his Hit Man glasses.
But in my eyes, it isn’t even close.
Jericho is better all-round than Bret, Owen Hart, Chris Benoit, and any other Canadian wrestler.
Heck, he is up there on all-time lists regardless of where wrestlers are from.
Jericho has lasted the test of time, and he has a wrestling body of work as proof.
Halloween Havoc returns
NXT will present Halloween Havoc on Wednesday, October 28.
The show is an old WCW theme that has not been seen since 2000.
This week’s question:
Wil WrestleMania head to Tampa now that Florida has loosened restrictions? Fred, from Uniontown.
I would not be surprised.
I doubt WWE would try to go to Los Angeles if it isn’t allowed to have a full stadium of fans.
There is no way of knowing what the next five months holds in terms of COIVD-19 leading into WrestleMania, but we shall see.
