Mapletown football coach George Messich was discussing a gut-wrenching 47-42 loss to Bentworth last season when his mood brightened up a bit in the post-game interview.
The discussion turned to Messich’s former college football coach Johnny Majors, who was to be inducted into the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame.
“I’m sure I’ll be in a little better mood tomorrow at the Pitt game,” Messich said, noting Majors would be part of the Class of 2019. “We’ll be with them like at 1:30 for an hour.”
That would be the last time Messich would see the coach who he started for on the 1976 Panthers undefeated national championship team.
Majors died on Wednesday, June 3 at the age of 85. Majors was a Tennessee graduate who was the head coach at Iowa State before taking over the Pitt program for four years, ending his reign with a 27-3 victory over George in the 1977 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. That 12-0 squad featured Heisman Trophy winner Tony Dorsett, whom Messich helped open up holes for as the starting right tackle.
Majors left Pitt for his alma mater and guided the Volunteers from 1977 to 1992. He had a second four-year stint as coach of the Panthers before retiring.
Messich kept in touch with Majors over the years.
“Every year once or twice at the Pitt football games they have a lettermen’s tent where you can grab something to eat, drink before the game for like three hours,” Messich said. “He’s always there once or twice a year. We’ve spent some time with him the last few years and I’ve really enjoyed sitting there talking to him.
“His death really caught me off guard.”
Messich saw Majors as a master motivator who truly cared about his players.
“He was the best motivator I’ve ever seen,” said Messich, who transferred to Pitt for the 1975 season from Potomac State. “If he told you to get into that three-point stance and fire through a wall, you wouldn’t even think about it. You would just say to yourself he said I can do it, so I can do it.
“He cared. It didn’t matter if you were the best player on the team or the bottom player on the team, he was concerned about you, not just with football but about your life later on when you got done using up your four years of eligibility. He took an interest in every kid.”
Messich marveled at how Majors always immediately recognized him and his wife Linda years later.
“I don’t care where I’d see him, instantly he would say ‘George, how are you?’ And he would look at Linda and say, ‘Hi Linda, how have you been?’ Even last year he was like that,” said Messich, who added with a laugh, “and I thought, wow, I can’t remember names now.”
Majors’ successful motivational techniques were matched by his energetic style of coaching, according to Messich.
“He had so much enthusiasm it was unbelievable,” Messich said. “In practice, if you did something wrong, he’d come up in your face and he would ream you out, and the next minute he’d put his arm around you and talk to you.
“I just think Johnny Majors is about as first-class of a Division I coach as you’ll ever find.”
Messich found out the answer from Majors to one question that was on his mind for years concerning the Sugar Bowl against Georgia.
“We didn’t have a curfew while we were there except for two nights,” Messich said. “One was like at 2 o’clock in the morning two nights before the game and the night before the game it was like 9 or 10. Picture us on Bourbon Street with no curfew, that group of guys, that cast of characters.
“Last year I said to him, ‘I got a question that I’ve always wanted to ask you. We didn’t have any curfew down there. When we had the banquet the Georgia players we talked to were in disbelief because they had a 10 o’clock curfew every night.’ I said to him, ‘How did you guys decide that?’
“He laughed and said, ‘I’m going to tell you the truth. We thought on our worst possible day, no matter how bad we played, we were three touchdowns better than them.’ And we beat them 27-3 so he was right. He said, ‘We just thought let everybody have a good time, we’re winning this football game without a doubt.’
“I have so many memories from the Sugar Bowl, it was just incredible.”
Messich punctuated the last statement with a laugh, but then turned serious.
“I loved the guy,” he said. “He’s helped me more in life, being a teacher and a coach, than I could ever thank him for.”
