Rachel Rohanna had an eventful few days in Daytona Beach, Fla., during the final Symetra Tour event of the season.
Rohanna, her daughter and mother were among the thousands affected by the nearly 2,400 Southwest Airlines flights that were cancelled, leaving her searching for a flight back to Pennsylvania for the trio.
Wrapped in all the airline drama was comforting an ailing toddler on little sleep.
Oh, the Waynesburg Central graduate also regained her LPGA Tour card after battling for a top-40 finish in the Symetra Tour Championship.
Rohanna finished the four-day, season-ending tournament at 9-under 279. Her earnings of $1,541 were enough to secure the 10th and final spot on the money list with $75,608.
She trailed Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux by $163 for ninth place, but, more importantly, had a $4,000 edge over Beth Wu for the final berth.
Rohanna came out of the gate fast, shooting a 6-under 66 in the opening round on Oct. 7 at the LPGA International, Jones course. She eagled No. 18 to go with five birdies and just one bogey.
“The first day was dry and 100 degrees,” Rohanna said of the weather.
The weather turned in the second day, leading to delays, two postponements because of darkness and a lot of golf in a short amount of time.
“I was on the fairway on my fourth hole (when play was postponed in the second round),” explained Rohanna. “I had to play 31½ holes the next day.
“Physically and mentally, it got to me. I got there before sun up and left after sundown.
“I think I pulled a muscle on my left side. I asked myself do I really need a warmup (before the third round)?”
Conditions changed dramatically when she returned to complete her second round on Saturday.
“After the water, the course was so mushy. I had over 30,000 steps. I only brought one pair of waterproof leather shoes. I kept changing out my socks, but I was getting blisters,” said Rohanna. “And, since we were finishing the second round, the course was wet and there were mud balls. We weren’t allowed to lift, clean and replace.
“The wind wasn’t a factor until the third round. I’m shocked how good the scores were in the third and fourth round.”
Rohanna actually played the third round with Wu.
“I knew Beth played well in the third round and she had momentum going into the fourth round. I bogeyed my last hole. I had a bogey on an eagle or birdie hole. I was not in a good mental state,” said Rohanna.
Rohanna had some free time between the third and fourth round, and used the break to prepare for a Monday flight that was eventually cancelled.
“I had a two-hour break, so I went back to the hotel and packed up,” said Rohanna, a 2012 Ohio State University graduate.
Part of that process was prepping her clothes for the final 18 holes of the season.
“What’s your lucky outfit?” Rohanna asked herself, adding she’s not superstitious.
Rohanna started her final round on No. 10, while Wu was on the front nine.
“I like starting on the back nine on that course. I knew I’d rather come down on No. 9 instead of No. 18,” said Rohanna. “I made a real good birdie putt on No. 2, my 11th hole. I made a good birdie on No. 5, my 14th hole.
“I had four holes left. I’m not going to lie. I told myself just hold on tight.”
Despite her plea to herself, Rohanna made the final four holes far too interesting.
“I yanked a pitching wedge on the par-3 (No. 6) into the left bunker. I had six, seven feet and felt good over the putt, but missed the putt,” Rohanna said of the bogey. “Then, on No. 7, I hit 5-wood off the tee and hit a great approach shot. The ball hit real firm and rolled to the back of the green. I two-putted for par.
“I had a million things going through my head.”
One of those things rolling through Rohanna’s head was how to deal with her wayward drive on No. 8, her 17th hole.
“I pushed my driver right. The ball flew over the fairway bunker and into the hazard. (Her approach shot) took a weird hop and I had a 30-footer for par. I putted up and tapped in for bogey.”
As for the closing hole, Rohanna said, “Luckily, No. 9 has a pretty wide fairway. I striped a driver and I striped my second shot. I hit a 60-degree, but had a 30-footer straight up the hill. I leave it four feet short. I told myself ‘You have to be kidding me.’
“I steered that ball right to the back of the hole. I told myself just get it in the hole.”
Rohanna thought her 1-under 71 would be rewarded more than it was.
“Given the difficult conditions, I was surprised I didn’t move up. I thought I’d move up to 20. Instead, I moved back to 37th,” said Rohanna.
Rohanna then had to wait out to see if her finish would hold up to get her in the top 10, not wishing ill on any of her fellow golfers, notably Wu.
“It was still nerve wracking. I was the first one off (No. 10). I don’t know where I am standing because I see only the top 10 on the scoreboard. I was hoping everyone else would do better and spread out the money,” said Rohanna.
Adding to the nerves, was Wu’s marker punching an incorrect score into the computer.
“They had a wrong score for Beth coming down the stretch,” said Rohanna. “Beth is an amazing player. I made an extremely good par on the 16th hole in the third round and she gives me a fist bump. That’s awesome.”
Lilia Vu finished atop the Race for the Card standings with $162,292. Also earning a spot in the top 10 with Vu, Metraux and Rohanna were Fatima Fernandez Cano ($119,180), Casey Danielson ($114,534), Sophia Schubert ($101,163), Ruixin Liu ($95,281), Maude-Aimee Leblanc ($94,188), Amanda Doherty ($90,921), and Allison Emrey ($82,644).
Rohanna first earned a top-10 finish for full-time status on the LPGA Tour back in 2015 when she won the Guardian Retirement Championship title. Rohanna had four top-10 finishes, including two second-place finishes (Danielle Downey Credit Union Classic, Twin Bridges Championship).
Finishing 10th saved Rohanna the added pressure of the Q series, and the extra cost playing in the tournament would add.
“It’s the first two weeks in December. The fee is $2,500, plus another $2,500 for a caddy. Then, there’s the hotel room and food,” said Rohanna. “It’s an expensive week.”
Rohanna celebrated with the other top-10 finishers after the official announcement, and then set her sights on getting back to Greene County and tending to her daughter.
“She has an infection. It happened so quick,” explained Rohanna, who said Tuesday Gemelia was feeling much better.
The trio was to fly out the Monday morning after the tournament, but got caught up in the Southwest Airlines whirlwind. Both Rohanna and her mother Debbie were working websites and emails for a return trip home. The 10 a.m. flight eventually became a 4:30 p.m. departure.
“We know how quickly we have to do things,” Rohanna said with a laugh, adding, “The flight was completely full.”
Rohanna then returned to the course as the head coach of the Waynesburg University women’s golf team before her preparations begin for the 2022 season. The Yellow Jackets play in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championship whose championships begin on Oct. 13.
Rohanna looked back on the season as she prepared for another foray on the LPGA Tour.
“I feel I played really well this year,” Rohanna said. “I should be good to go this year.”
