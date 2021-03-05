Marissa Kalsey was happy to be competing again when she took the runway at the University of Arkansas’ Rankal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Ark., for an American Track League (ATL) meet on Jan. 24.
The Westminster and Waynesburg Central graduate had a solid performance to open 2021 by placing third with a top vault of 4.30 meters (14-1¼).
The road back to competition mirrored the issues everyone else endured in 2020 because of the pandemic, including the availability of facilities.
“For a couple months, a little longer, I couldn’t vault,” explained Kalsey. “There were some extremely small meets in July, and ATL ran some meets in Atlanta in the summer season.
“I had done one small meet at Spire before (the first ATL meet), but technically this was the first meet.”
Kalsey enjoyed vaulting at the University of Arkansas indoor facility.
“It’s a great facility. That was the big reason I wanted to go there. It’s a very fast runway,” said Kalsey.
A change in venue in the summer allowed Kalsey to return to training.
“We moved facilities when things got a little better. We train at (D1 Knoxville Sports Training & Therapy). It was helpful to move to a new facility,” said Kalsey. “The new facility is the best situation we’ve had in Knoxville. They’re happy to have us there.
“They’ve been so helpful. It’s a huge turnaround since we’ve been there. It’s such a huge confidence builder.”
Kalsey also had to deal with the virus last year.
“Covid took me out out there, for a while. I had to take a full rest from it. My coach wanted to make sure I was fully recovered from it,” said Kalsey. “My whole body just hurt.”
Kalsey is still attempting to get back into the flow of training and competing.
“Season-wise, it’s not quite a normal season,” said Kalsey. “I reached out to other vaulters. It’s so important knowing other people in the pole vault community.
“They’re keeping the meets small right now. Most of the time they keep it at the minimum number, five or six vaulters.”
In the opening ATL meet, Kalsey cleanly cleared 4.0 meters (13-1½), 4.10 meters (13-5¼), 4.20 meters (13-9¼), and 4.30 meters (14-1¼).
She missed all three attempts at 4.40 meters (14-5¼), which would’ve been a PR for her. Kalsey’s personal best is 4.37 meters (14-4).
Megan Clark and Katie Nageotte both cleared 4.50 meters (14-9), with Clark winning the vault-off.
Kalsey still has work to do to meet the Olympic standard of 4.70 meters, needed to add around a foot to her personal best.
“You have to clear 4.60 meters to get to the Olympic trials,” added Kalsey.
Kalsey was unable to match her initial results in subsequent meets, clearing just 4.10 meters (13-5¼) for eighth place in the Jan. 31 meet and 4.28 meters (14-½) on Feb. 7 for a sixth-place tie.
“It was not a great one,” Kalsey said after the Jan. 31 meet. “I’m just trying to get my step on. My run is a lot faster and I kept running myself under, especially at that facility.
“The runway is so fast! Which is great. I just need to be adjusting correctly.”
Although fans weren’t allowed in the stands, a few cardboard cutouts gave the illusion of folks in the seats. Two-dimension fans did not bring the same energy expected at a track meet, though, with the familiar rhythmic applause for vaulters and jumpers absent.
“It was a different experience for me. The cutouts were odd. I’m used to cheering,” said Kalsey. “I usually wave, but there was no one to wave to. The crowd makes things exciting. It’s part of track. It does help performance, in some way.”
“But, it still felt like a competition. I still focus on what I need to execute on my jumps.”
All three meets were televised on either ESPN or ESPN2.
“It was awesome!,” said an excited Kalsey. “I was very surprised. It was a really cool experience.
“You never know what vault they’ll show. I saw the cameras there. I didn’t know which ones were taping.”
Kalsey added, “It was a cool thing to be there. It helped a little bit it was more laid back.”
Kalsey relished the opportunity to compete in the top-flight meets.
“The more competitions I can get with the best girls, the more meets I can do at that level, the better,” said Kalsey. “I’m grateful to vault with those really good girls. They are great girls.
“I just focus on what I can do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.