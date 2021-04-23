Carmichaels was coming off a 9-13 season, including a 2-10 mark in section play, when it began boys basketball play for 2020-21.
Ian McCombs, entering his second year as head coach of the Mikes after taking over for longtime coach Don Williams, turn his team’s fortunes around with a solid 9-6 overall record and a 5-4 mark in Section 4-AA.
The WPIAL playoffs ran an open tournament this past season with all teams welcome to compete, but Carmichaels finished fourth in the section and would’ve qualified for the postseason regardless.
The Mikes featured Chris Barrish, a 5-foot-9 junior point guard who averaged 19.3 points per game, was a deft ball-handler and passer and one of the area’s best 3-point shooters.
Barrish is the Greene County Messenger Boys Basketball Player of the Year and McCombs is the Coach of the Year.
Barrish, along with forward Michael Stewart (14.7 ppg) and guard Drake Long (15.7 ppg), formed what McCombs dubbed in the preseason as the “three-headed monster” and the trio lived up to that moniker as the Mikes’ main guns throughout the year.
Long and Stewart are also juniors. Carmichaels has much to look forward to next season.
Barrish, Long and Stewart were each selected to the GCM All-County first team, along with Jefferson-Morgan junior Tahjere Jacobs, the county’s leading scorer at 20.9 ppg, and Waynesburg Central junior Chase Henkins, who averaged 18.3 ppg.
Carmichaels was the only county team to finish with a winning record, overall and in section play, but Mapletown made great strides this season under coach Chad Stevenson. The Maples, like the Mikes, finished fourth in their section and thus would’ve qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2014 even if the WPIAL had not run an open tournament for the postseason.
Jefferson-Morgan, under coach Dennis Garrett, finished 5-11 overall and 2-7 in Section 4-AA to place fifth behind Carmichaels. West Greene, under coach Jim Romanus, went 2-13 overall and 2-8 in Section 2-A, and Waynesburg, under coach Steve McIntire, was 2-16 overall and 1-9 in Section 4-AAA.
The complete Greene County Messenger All-County Boys Basketball Team follows:
Player of the Year: Chris Barrish, Carmichaels.
Coach of the Year: Ian McCombs, Carmichaels.
First Team
Chris Barrish, Carmichaels
Drake Long, Carmichaels
Michael Stewart, Carmichaels
Tahjere Jacobs, Jefferson-Morgan
Chase Henkins, Waynesburg Central
Second Team
Chase Blake, West Greene
Landon Stevenson, Mapletown
Caleb Rice, West Greene
Colt Fowler, Jefferson-Morgan
Lance Stevenson, Mapletown
Honorable Mention
Dawson Fowler and Jacob Mason, Waynesburg Central; Ian Van Dyne, West Greene; Cohen Stout, Max Vanata and Dom Cumpston, Mapletown; Nate Swaney and Tyler Richmond, Carmichaels; Troy Wright and Mikael Stacey, Jefferson-Morgan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.