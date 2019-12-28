Jefferson-Morgan held host Bentworth to just three points in the first quarter Saturday afternoon as the Rockets closed the holiday tournament with a 67-49 victory over the Bearcats.
Jefferson-Morgan (2-6) led 14-3 after the first quarter and 32-17 at halftime. The lead extended to 53-36 after three quarters.
The Rockets' Tahj Jacobs led the way with a game-high 19 points. Joshua Jacobs finished with 13 and Colt Fowler added 11.
Jerzy Timlin scored 17 for the Bearcats (0-8). Shawn Dziak finished with 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.