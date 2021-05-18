The Jefferson-Morgan baseball team checked off a few blocks on May 13 in the Section 2-A finale against visiting Monessen.
The Rockets cruised to a 18-3 victory to secure sole possession of second place, and the win was the 375th for veteran coach John Curtis.
“Everyone is special. Everyone is exciting,” Curtis said of his win total. “Today was special because we clinched second place in the section alone. We should get a better seed (in the WPIAL playoff pairings).”
Jefferson-Morgan (8-2, 11-5) trailed 1-0 entering the bottom of the second inning, before exploding for eight runs.
Monessen (1-9, 1-13) scored a run in the top of the third inning and the Rockets responded with three in the bottom of the inning.
The home team then invoked the mercy rule with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Winning pitcher Kyle Clayton and Bryce Bedilion doubled, and Owen Maddich added two singles. The Rockets only had five hits, but benefited from 10 walks, all scored, and six errors.
Clayton allowed five hits, walked four and struck out six in the win.
Sonny Thomas doubled for the Greyhounds.
Mapletown 16, Hundred (W.Va.) 1 — The Maples ended the season in grand style with a convincing non-section home victory.
Hundred scored a run in the top of the first inning, but Mapletown (3-9) rallied for seven in the bottom of the inning. The Maples added three runs in the bottom of the second inning and invoked the mercy rule with six runs in the fourth inning.
Brody Evans led the way for the Maples with two triples, a double, two runs scored and four RBI.
Lance Stevenson was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle, and scored three runs and drove in one. Landan Stevenson had two hits, two RBI and scored a run. AJ Vanata finished with three hits and three RBI. Logan Beck had a pair of hits and three RBI.
Eight Mapletown batters had at least one of the 18 hits, including Jeremiah Mick’s first hit of the season. His pinch-hit single drove in a run and he later scored.
Landan Stevenson scattered three hits, struck out nine and walked two for the win.
Softball
West Greene 9, Bentworth 1 — The Lady Pioneers, the top seed heading into the WPIAL Class A playoffs, finished the regular season with a non-section win at Bentworth.
West Greene improves to 15-2 overall. The Lady Bearcats, who play California in a Class AA preliminary round game, go to 5-11 overall.
Kiley Meek allowed three hits, two to Paytyn Blackburn, walked two and struck out 11 for her fifth victory of the week. She also went 3-for-4, including a two-run home run, and drove in four runs.
London Whipkey and Anna Durbin both had two hits for West Greene. Whipkey drove in two runs, and Katie Lampe and Durbin both had an RBI.
Jaclyn Tatar took the loss, allowing 10 hits with three walks and five strikeouts.
Wednesday, May 12
West Greene 9, Greensburg Central Catholic 2; West Greene 10, Jefferson-Morgan 3 — Eight runs over the fifth and sixth innings pushed West Greene to a Section 2-A softball win over Greensburg Central Catholic as the Lady Pioneers clinched their fifth consecutive section title.
West Greene completed a sweep through the section with a win over visiting Jefferson-Morgan later in the day. The Lady Pioneers also extended their section winning streak to 24 games. Their last section loss was 2-1 to Monessen on April 26, 2018. West Greene is 53-1 in section play since 2016.
Katie Lampe went 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI and London Whipkey doubled and drove in two for West Greene in the victory over the Lady Centurions (7-3, 10-4). Lexi Six also doubled and Kiley Meek picked up the win.
Six went 3-for-3 with three RBIs in the victory over the Lady Rockets (4-6, 5-8). Meek also earned the win against J-M and smacked a double. Whipkey doubled and drove in a run and Jersey Wise tripled and singled for West Greene (10-0, 14-2) which also got a triple from Maddie McClure.
Cat Diamond had a double for Jefferson-Morgan which is also playoff bound.
Waynesburg Central 6, Southmoreland 1 — Meghan Braun doubled, singled and was the winning pitcher as visiting Waynesburg Central clinched a share of second place in Section 3-AAA with South Allegheny by defeating host Southmoreland.
Kendall Lemley hit a two-run homer for the Lady Raiders (7-3, 12-4) who put the game away with three runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh. Paige Jones had two hits and two RBIs.
Kaylee Doppelheuer had three hits with a home run for the Lady Scotties (4-4, 9-4) who also got a double from Emily Eutsey. Brynn Charnesky took the loss.
Greensburg C.C. 10, Mapletown 0; Greensburg C.C. 8, Mapletown 2 — The Lady Centurions swept a Section 2-A doubleheader against Mapletown at California University of Pa.
The first contest went five innings and was the completion of a suspended game that began on April 30. Winning pitcher Emma Henry struck out seven and walked two in throwing a two-hitter and smacked three hits, including a triple, with the bat.
Grace Kindel homered and singled for GCC, which also got a double and single from Jaden Cox.
The Lady Maples’ two hits were singles by Kileigh Smith and Krist Wilson. Losing pitcher Madi Blaker walked three, hit a batter and struck out four.
Henry was also the winning pitcher in the second game, throwing another two-hitter with two walks and 10 strikeouts. Henry again helped her own cause by clouting a home run along with a single.
Cox doubled twice for the Lady Centurions (7-2, 10-3) who also got a triple from Mackenzie Kenney and doubles from Bailey Kuhns and Lauren Sukay.
Smith singled twice for Mapletown (6-4, 8-7) as she accounted for three of her team’s four hits in the twinbill. Losing pitcher Dean Clark walked one and struck out four.
Both teams have qualified for the WPIAL playoffs.
Charleroi 17, Carmichaels 6; Carmichaels 16, Beth-Center 2 — Carmichaels fell to Charleroi then rebounded to defeat Beth-Center in a pair of Section 3-AA games.
The Lady Cougars (8-3, 11-7) also defeated California, 13-5, to pull into a second-place tie with the Lady Mikes (8-3, 11-7).
Riley Jones went 5-for-5 with a double, triple and three RBIs in Charleroi’s win over Carmichaels which went six innings. Winning pitcher Kylie Quigley was 3-for-4 and Joclyn Polonoli also had three hits, including a double. McKenna DeUnger drove in three runs, Sofia Celaschi had two RBIs, Leena Henderson contributed two hits, four runs and an RBI and Fairth also had two hits.
Madison Ellsworth was 3-for-3 with two runs and Emma Hyatt tripled, doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs for the Lady Mikes, who also got a double and two RBIs from Grace Brown. Emma Holaren took the loss, giving up nine runs (three earned) in 4 2/3 innings with one walk and six strikeouts.
Carmichaels took control late in its second game, scoring 11 runs in the final two innings against the Lady Bulldogs (2-9, 4-10).
Holaren bounced back to earn the win, allowing one earned run on seven hits with two walks and nine strikeouts, and was 3-for-5 with a pair of triples and four RBIs. Hyatt doubled, singled twice and knocked in four runs, and Mia Ranieri added three hits for the Lady Mikes, who also got a double, single, two runs and two RBIs from Brown and three hits, two runs and an RBI from Sophia Zalar.
Kaelyn Makrush doubled, Gianna Petersen singled and had one RBI and Jen Zelenick singled and scored a run for Beth-Center.
Baseball
Mapletown 11, Monessen 4 — A.J. Vanata belted a pair of home runs and had four RBIs as the host Maples defeated Monessen in a Section 2-A game.
Winning pitcher Lance Stevenson allowed four runs on six hits with four walks and three strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Brody Evans tripled and Cohen Stout doubled for Mapletown (2-8, 2-9).
The Greyhounds (1-8, 1-12) scored twice in the top of the first but Mapletown came right back with four runs in the bottom of the inning, including a solo home run by Vanata.
Monessen tied it with single runs in the third and fourth before the Maples pulled away with a three-run homer by Vanata in the fifth and four more runs in the sixth.
Sonny Thomas had two of Monessen’s six hits. Losing pitcher Jack Sacco gave up 11 runs on eight hits with five walks and four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
Tuesday, May 11
Carmichaels 5, Beth-Center 3 — Carmichaels scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and those ultimately were the deciding runs for a victory over visiting Beth-Center in Section 1-AA play.
The Mikes improve to 9-0 in section play and 14-1 overall. The Bulldogs go to 5-4 in the section and 6-8 overall.
Carmichaels led 2-0 after three innings and increased the lead to 3-0 after four innings. Beth-Center cut the deficit to 3-2 in the top of the fifth inning, only to have the Mikes respond with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
The Bulldogs added a run in the top of the sixth inning, but reliever Drake Long pitched a scoreless seventh inning to preserve the win.
Gavin Pratt earned the win, allowing two unearned runs on five hits in four innings. He walked four and struck out seven. Long allowed one earned run on two hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.
Stush Ferek and Jacob Fordyce both hit home runs for the Mikes. Ferek drove in two runs. Nick Ricco had a double, single and two RBI.
Cam Palmer went the distance in the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits with no walks and six strikeouts. Palmer also went 3-for-4. Dylan Kninzer had a pair of singles and scored two runs, and Chase Malanosky drove in a run and scored once.
Charleroi 12, Waynesburg Central 10 — The Cougars won a Section 4-AAA slugfest on the road at Waynesburg.
Charleroi (4-7, 8-8) led 3-0 after two innings, but the Raiders rallied to a 6-3 lead in the bottom of the third inning.
Waynesburg (4-7, 4-10) extended its lead to 7-3 in the fourth inning.
Charleroi plated two runs in the top of the fifth inning, and the Raiders countered with a run in the bottom of the inning for an 8-5 lead.
The Cougars pulled into the lead with three runs in the top of the sixth inning and four in the seventh.
Waynesburg rallied late with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Ethan Hadsell led Charleroi with two hits and three RBI. Tyler O’Neil drove in two runs and Joey Campbell finished with three singles. Logan Koteles was the winning pitcher.
Ross Jones, Devin McCall and Tyler Switalski all drove in two runs for Waynesburg. Switalski finished with a double and two singles.
West Greene 7, Mapletown 6 — The Maples’ rally in the top of the seventh inning fell a run short in a Section 2-A loss at West Greene.
Mapletown (1-8, 1-9) pulled into the lead in the top of the third inning, 3-2, but the Pioneers regained the lead in the bottom of the inning with three runs.
The Maples scored once in the top of the fifth inning and West Greene (7-3, 8-4) plated single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Morgan Kiger finished with a pair of doubles and three RBI for West Greene. Caleb Rice had two singles and two RBI. Kaden Shields added a pair of singles.
Corey Wise started and picked up the win. Brayden Mooney finished the game to earn the save.
AJ Vanata belted a solo home run for Mapletown in the top of the fifth inning. Zack Brewer finished with three singles and four RBI. Aidan Dalansky had three singles, and Cohen Stout, Lance Stevenson and losing pitcher Brody Evans all finished with two singles.
Jefferson-Morgan 15, Monessen 1 — Winning pitcher Bryce Bedilion blasted a grand slam that sparked a nine-run output in the top of the fourth inning as the Rockets returned home with a Section 2-A victory in five innings.
Bedilion went the distance for the win, scattering two hits with four walks and five strikeouts.
Ayden Pratt went 3-for-4 for the Rockets (7-2, 10-5) with two RBI and three stolen bases. The Rockets finished with 10 stolen bases and received eight walks.
Liam Ankrom also finished with three hits for Jefferson-Morgan.
Softball
Greensburg C.C. 9, Jefferson-Morgan 1 — Losing pitcher Jasmine Demaske had the Lady Rockets’ only hit, a single, in a Section 2-A loss to the visiting Lady Centurions.
Isabella Marquez and Makenzee Kenney both had a single and double for Greensburg C.C. (5-2, 8-3). Jaden Cox and Emma Henry both finished with a pair of singles.
Jefferson-Morgan, who lost to Mapletown earlier in the afternoon, goes to 4-4 in the section and 5-6 overall.
Mapletown 4, Jefferson-Morgan 3 — Taylor Vanata scored on a fielder’s choice in the top of the eighth inning to rally the Lady Maples to a Section 2-A victory at Jefferson-Morgan.
Mapletown improves to 6-2 in the section and 8-5 overall.
The Lady Rockets (4-4, 5-6) led 1-0 after the first inning and 2-1 after three innings, but Mapletown tied the game in the top of the sixth inning on RBI singles from Taylor Dusenberry and winning pitcher Devan Clark.
Jefferson-Morgan tied the game in the bottom of the sixth when losing pitcher Jasmine Demaske doubled and scored on Kayla Larkin’s single.
Clark went the distance for the win, striking out 13 and walking one. She also doubled.
Macee Cree finished with a double and single for Mapletown, and Dusenberry finished with two singles.
Demaske struck out five in the loss.
West Greene 15, Monessen 0 — Kiley Meek pitched three hitless innings as the Lady Pioneers cruised to a 15-0 Section 2-A win at Monessen in a game called early because of the mercy rule.
Meek allowed only one baserunner on a walk in her second career no-hitter. She struck out five and also hit a double.
Lexi Six finished with a pair of singles and six RBI for West Greene (8-0, 12-2). Katie Lampe had a double, triple, scored two runs and drove in three. London Whipkey had a double, two singles and an RBI. Anna Durbin added a double and single to the offense.
Hannah Yorty walked four and struck out six in the loss.
The Lady Greyhounds slide to 1-8 in the section and 1-14 overall.
