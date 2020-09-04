JEFFERSON — Aaron Giorgi enters his sixth year as coach at Jefferson-Morgan with an encouraging outlook.
“All the coaches are excited and all the players are excited and working hard,” Giorgi said. “They have a positive outlook.”
Giorgi just hopes his team has a chance to prove itself on the football field.
“It’s been a tremendous summer and it’ll be very disheartening if it’s taken away from us at this point,” Giorgi said, “just because of the attitude and the energy the kids are bringing every day.”
One of the Rockets’ strengths is a strong returning cast.
“We’re bringing back our quarterback, several linemen, receivers and a lot of experience on defense as well,” Giorgi said. “We have a strong, young core and we have seniors that have had a lot of playing experience.”
Cole Jones will be back under center after earning the starting quarterback job as a freshman last year.
When he hands the ball off, most of the time it’ll be to senior running back Jonathan Wolfe, who last year became the first J-M running back since 2012 to rush for over 1,000 yards with 1,075. He averaged 6.2 yard per carry and scored 12 touchdowns and four two-point conversions in racking up 80 points.
Jones’ top receiving targets are junior Colt Fowler and senior Owen Maddish.
The Rockets have several leaders on offense, according to Giorgi.
“For the skill guys, Cole and Colt are definitely leaders, and so is Wolfe,” Giorgi said. “They kind of share that role in different ways.”
Giorgi cites senior tackle Logan Rhodes as the leader of an offensive line that also features a pair of junior guards, Gage Falcon and Mason McNett, who will be entering their third year as starters.
“Another starter on the line is Andrew Vessels, a 6-2, 320 sophomore tackle,” Giorgi said. “Our line’s not too shabby right now if we can stay healthy. Andrew played mostly defense for us last year but we’re expecting him to go both ways.”
Giorgi expects to put the ball in the air more often in 2020.
“I think we’re going to be a little more balanced this year,” he said. “We’ve been run-heavy the last several years. I feel we’re going to open things up little bit more.”
Giorgi pointed to depth as another one of his team’s strong suits.
“You’re going to see a lot of the same names and faces starting on offense and defense. However, I feel like we have a lot of players that we can plug and play at different positions to get kids rested,” Giorgi said. “That way they’re not playing a full 60-minute game all the time. We can put fresh bodies in there who I think can hold the fort pretty well.”
The Rockets are part of the Class 1A Tri-County South which also includes West Greene, California, Carmichaels, Monessen, Mapletown, Bentworth and Avella.
Giorgi feels his team can not only contend for a playoff spot but also for the conference title.
“I think it’s pretty wide open,” he said. “The last few years West Greene has been the team to beat. California’s usually tough. They always have some athletes and with Ed Woods coaching there you know they’re going to be very disciplined. Carmichaels is added to the mix now and they’re always a solid team as well. There’s a lot of balance.
“Overall, I don’t feel there’s a true front-runner as this point. I think we’re right there with everybody.”
Giorgi’s coaching staff includes Dennis Garrett, Tim Jones, Brent Baker, Dave Devecka, Troy Barnhart, Brandon Pelosi and Jake Earnest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.