Rachel Rohanna shot a final round 1-under 71 to finish in a tie for 37th place with a four-round total of 9-under 279 at the Symetra Tour Championship held in Daytona Beach, Florida on Sunday.
She'll be taking her game to LPGA Tour next season.
Rohanna finished in 10th place on the Symetra Tour money list. The top 10 earn an LPGA Tour card. She began the tournament at No. 9 on the money list with $74,067 and earned $1,541 Sunday.
Rohanna followed an opening-round 6-under 66 on Thursday with a second round of 70 which began on Friday but was completed on Saturday due to a weather delay. She then shot an even-par 72 in the third round later Saturday.
Rohanna’s round Sunday included four birdies and three bogeys.
