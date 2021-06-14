Rachel Rohanna was unable to build on her run of four birdies over six holes in the final round of the Island Resort Championship, bogeying two of the final six holes to shoot even-par 72 in Sunday's final round.
The Waynesburg Central graduate finished in a tie for 49th with a three-round score of 2-under 214.
Rohanna slipped to even par for the tournament with bogeys on the second and fourth holes.
She scored a birdie-3 on No. 8 and then made the turn with three consecutive birdies to go to 4-under for the tournament. The birdie run ended with a bogey-5 on No. 13.
Rohanna closed the round with a bogey.
Rohanna shot 1-under 71 in both the first and second rounds.
She carded three birdies and a double bogey-5 in the second round, and had four birdies and three bogeys in the opening round.
Switzerland's Morgane Metraux shot 5-under in the final round to win the tournament with a three-day total of 17-under 199.
