Rachel Rohanna was in position to win the Twin Bridges Championship Sunday afternoon, but faltered a bit down the stretch to finish alone in second place for the second week in a row.
The Waynesburg Central graduate entered the final round in a three-way tie with Lilia Vu and Maddie McCrary at 5-under 137.
Vu shot 3-under 68 in the final round to close with 8-under 205. Rohanna finished with 1-under 70 for a three-round total of 6-under 207.
McCrary slipped down the board with a final round score of 2-over 73, allowing Kaitlyn Milligan to move into third place with 5-under 68 in the final round.
Rohanna moved into first place with birdie on the opening hole of the final round. Rohanna parred out on her front nine to go out in 1-under 34.
Vu had two birdies and a bogey to also go out with 34. McCrary actually held the lead at the turn at 7-under after two birdies on the front nine.
Rohanna continued her string of pars through the first five holes on the back nine.
Rohanna finished the round with a birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey run to go out in even-par 36.
“It was a really, goofy pin (placement) on the last hole,” said Rohanna. “I hammered a drive. It was a full pitching wedge. The ball was tracking to the pin. Then, I watched the ball go higher and higher into a wall of wind. The ball fell 20 yards short of the pin.
“It’s frustrating. Once again, I hit the right shot with the right club under pressure and got bad luck.”
Rohanna entered the final hole on the heels of a birdie.
“I made a real good birdie under pressure on No. 17,” said Rohanna.
Vu slipped to second place with a bogey on No. 14, but quickly recovered the lost shot — and share of the tournament lead — with an eagle on No. 14.
“She knocks it to 18 inches. I can see it,” said Rohanna. “My driver was just ripping it. I was around 159, 160 (yards) and hit another pured 8-iron. Again, the ball is tracking to the pin and it came down five yards short of the green. The wind was swirling. There’s no way the ball only traveled 150 yards."
Vu finished the round par-birdie-par to fend off Rohanna.
“It came down to the very end. She played great. I played great,” said Rohanna.
McCrary played herself out of contention with four bogeys on her back nine.
Rohanna ballooned to 33 putts in the final round, after 28 in the first round and 28 in the second.
Rohanna shot 3-under 68 Saturday in the second round and opened with 2-under 69 in Friday’s opening round.
Rohanna had six birdies and three bogeys in the second round.
Rohanna had an interesting first round Friday. She birdied the ninth hole to go out in 1-under 34. Then, starting on No. 12, Rohanna had a birdie-bogey-double bogey-eagle-birdie run and finished the back nine in 1-under 35.
“It started out as a very boring round, then quickly turned into a rollercoaster,” said Rohanna.
Rohanna moved up to sixth place on the money list with $63,976 after bringing home $16,913 for her second-place finish. The top 10 on the money list at the end of the year receive LPGA status.
“I’ll keep staying positive,” said Rohanna. “A couple more good finishes and I should be good.”
Rohanna has the week off with an open week, although she wouldn’t have minded getting right back at it. The tour resumes in two weeks with a stop at Battle Creek, Mich.
“I’m trying to tell myself I need a little rest now,” said Rohanna, adding, “Although when you get on a roll, you don’t want to stop. I’ll get good practice in.”
