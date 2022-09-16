Rohanna finishes on leaderboard in Cincinnati By Jim Downey, for the Greene County Messenger Sep 16, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rachel Rohanna played her way into the weekend in the inaugural Kroger Queen City Championshipi Presented by P&G and closed with back-to-back par rounds to finish in a tie for 51st place.The Waynesburg Central graduate won $5,460 for her efforts. Rohanna sits in 158th place on the Race to the CME Globe standings with 36.712 points.Rohanna needed to birdie her final hole in the second round Friday to make the cut, and did just that for the 76th and final spot.She opened on the back nine and went out in even par-36 with a birdie and bogey. Rohanna posted two birdies on her back nine, including one on her 18th hole, for 2-under 34. Rohanna finished with even-par rounds of 72 in the final two rounds. She had four birdies and four bogeys in Sunday’s final round, and carded three birdies and three bogeys in Saturday’s third round.Rohanna opened the tournament at Kenwood Country Club (Kendale course) in Cincinnati with a 1-over 73. She shot 1-over 37 on the front nine and even-par 36 on the back.Rohanna is next scheduled to play in the AmazingCre Portland Classic in Portland, Ore., beginning on Sept. 15 and running through Sept. 18. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
