Rachel Rohanna prepped for the season-ending Symetra Tour Championship by tying for 32nd place last week in the Carolina Golf Classic presented by Blue Cross NC.
Rohanna tied for 32nd place with a four-day total of 11-over 299, with earnings of $1,672.
Rohanna opened the tournament with 3-over 75, but made the cut after shooting an even-par 72 in the second round.
She shot another 75 in the third round and closed out the Symetra Tour tournament with a 77.
Rohanna remains in North Carolina for the Symetra Tour Championship at River Run Country Club in Davidson, N.C., running from Nov. 3-6, with a purse of $175,000.
