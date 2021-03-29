Rachel Rohanna was unable to hold on the the momentum from the second round into the final round Sunday as she slipped down IOA Championship presented by Morongo Casino Resort & Spa.
The Waynesburg Central graduate carded only one birdie in the final 18 holes, but had one triple bogey, two double bogeys and three bogeys for a closing 9-over 81.
Rohanna opened the final round at 1-under 143 and tied for 33rd place. She slipped down into a tie for 58th place with a three-day score of 8-over 216.
Sophie Hausman finished first with a three-round total of 10-under 206.
After hitting almost all of the fairways and greens in regulation in the second round, Rohanna was unable to do so in the final round. She hit 7-of-14 fairways and 9-of-18 greens in regulation.
