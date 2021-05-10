Rachel Rohanna closed with an even-par 72 on Sunday, May 2 to pull into a top-20 finish in the Garden City Charity Classic at Buffalo Dunes.
The Waynesburg Central graduate finished in a three-way tie for 19th place with a three-round total of 3-over 219.
Rohanna opened with a 3-over 75 in Friday’s first round and came back with an even-par 72 in the second round on Saturday.
She carded three birdies over five holes to lower her score to 1-over for the tournament, but had back-to-back bogeys late on the back nine to lose the strokes.
Lilia Vu won the tournament with a three-day total of 8-under 208.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.