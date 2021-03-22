Rachel Rohanna faltered a bit down the stretch in the final round Sunday of the season-opening Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic to slip into a tie for 23rd place.
The Waynesburg Central graduate was sitting at 1-under in the final round through 16 holes, but closed with a bogey and double bogey to finish the day at 2-over 74.
Rohanna finished tied 23rd place with a four-round total of 5-under 283. She started the day tied for 13th place.
Rohanna improved to 9-under for the tournament in the final round after back-to-back birdies on Nos. 3 and 4. However, she gave the strokes back with bogeys on Nos. 6 and 13.
Rohanna birdied No. 16 before closing out with the bogey-5 and double bogey-7.
She had five birdies and three bogeys in the third round for a 2-under 70. Rohanna carded four birdies and just one bogey in the second round for a 3-under 69.
She also have five birdies and three bogeys in the opening round.
