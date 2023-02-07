Waynesburg Central junior Kaley Rohanna sinks a free throw for her 1,000th career point during Thursday night’s game against Yough at Waynesburg. Rohanna scored a game-high 20 points in the Lady Raiders’ 48-40 win to give her 1,001 career points.
Waynesburg Central’s girls basketball team poses for a team photo in celebration of junior Kaley Rohanna (holding basketball) scoring her 1,000th career point during Thursday night’s 48-40 victory over visiting Yough.
Kaley Rohanna scored her 1,000th career point and in the process helped Waynesburg Central’s girls basketball team clinch its second consecutive section championship on Thursday night, Feb. 2.
The Lady Raiders knocked off visiting Yough, 48-40, to secure at least a share of first place in Section 4-AAA as Rohanna racked up a game-high 20 points.
Peyton Cowell followed with 11 points and Josie Horne added 10 points for Waynesburg (7-1, 17-2).
Rohanna, only a junior, made two free throws in the fourth quarter to give her 1,001 career points. She made five two-point field goals, one 3-pointer and was seven of nine from the foul line.
“It’s been such an honor to be a small part of this achievement that Kaley reached tonight,” said coach Chris Minerd, Waynesburg’s athletic director and former California head coach who took over the reins of the Lady Raiders when Dave Sarra stepped down after last season.
“In my career we usually aren’t talking about someone’s 1,000 points until they are a senior. For her to accomplish this her junior year is amazing. I’m honored to be her coach, and the girls on this team have a great respect for her.”
Minerd admitted seeing Rohanna help Waynesburg win its first section title since 1986 and reach the WPIAL semifinals and PIAA tournament for the first time during the 2021-22 season was a key reason he took the job.
“I will not lie, watching her play last year gave me the fire to want to coach again,” Minerd said. “To have a player as reliable and dependable as she is makes my job fun. I can’t wait to see where she ends up (in career points) when it’s all said and done.
“One of the great things about Kaley is that she not only is a great player but she is a great person off the court.”
Yough (5-3, 10-9) was led by Mikalah Chewning and Laney Gerdich with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
The Lady Cougars put up a good fight but remain in a tie with South Park for second place.
Waynesburg led 10-8 after the first quarter and 16-15 at halftime before opening up a 31-24 advantage in the third quarter. The Lady Raiders outscored Yough 17-16 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
