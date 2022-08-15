Rohanna misses cut in Northern Ireland By Jim Downey, for the Greene County Messenger Aug 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rachel Rohanna had a better round of golf last Friday, but her even-par round wasn’t quite low enough to get her into the weekend in the ISPS HANDA World Invitational Presented by Aviv Clinics.The Waynesburg Central graduate shot 73 on the Galgorm Castle course in Antrim, Northern Ireland, after opening with 4-over 76 for a two-day total of 4-over 149.The cut was at 1-over 146.Rohanna had an uneven front nine despite shooting even-par 37. She had three birdies, a bogey and double bogey. She carded two birdies and two bogeys on the back for an even-par 36.Rohanna hit just 6-of-14 fairways. She hit 11-of-18 greens in regulation for the second straight round, and needed 29 putts.Amanda Doherty leads heading into the third round with 11-under 134. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
