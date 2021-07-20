Rachel Rohanna continued her strong play of late by shooting 66 in the second round Friday of the Danielle Downey Credit Union Classic to sit alone in second place at the halfway point.
That's Rohanna finished after rain washed away the final two rounds of the tournament. The Waynesburg Central graduate earned a $16,671 paycheck which jumped her into the Symetra Tour top 10 with a total of $47,063.
The Symetra Tour's top 10 money winners at the end of the season will each earn an LPGA Tour playing card for the 2022 season. It would be the second time Rohanna has joined the LPGA Tour if she can hang on to a top-10 spot.
Rohanna opened with a 3-under 67 Thursday for a two-round total of 7-under 133. She finished one stroke behind winner Emma Broze.
Rohanna had an eagle, three birdies and only one bogey in the second round. She carded three birdies and no bogeys in the first round.
“It was a pretty steady day. I didn’t make any crazy putts, but I hit the ball really well and gave myself short birdie opportunities,” said Rohanna.
Rohanna also has a familiar face carrying her bag, which she said also helped.
“Ethan (her husband) is caddying, so we’ve been having a good time hanging out. Just the two of us for the first time in years,” Rohanna said with a laugh.
