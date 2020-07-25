Rachel Rohanna closed with a pair of birdies in Saturday's second round to move up to 16th place at the Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship.
The Waynesburg Central graduate shot 2-under 70 for a two-day total of 3-under 141.
Rohanna played the front nine in even-par 36 with one birdie, one bogey and seven pars. She pulled to 3-under for the tournament with a birdie-birdie start on the back nine.
Rohanna gave the strokes back with a back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 15 and 16, but closed with the birdies to go back to 3-under and pull into a seven-way tie in 16th place.
Riuxin Liu pulled away from the field to sit atop the leaderboard with a two-day total of 12-under 132.
