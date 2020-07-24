Rachel Rohanna had an up-and-down first round Friday in the Symetra Tour's Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship in Battle Creek, Mich., but fortunately closed on a up note to shoot 1-under 71.
The Waynesburg Central graduate finished birdie-birdie to to finish in a tie for 28th place entering Saturday's second round.
Riuxin Liu and Gabrielle Shipley share the first-round lead at 6-under 66.
Rohanna had two birdies and two bogeys to play the front in even-par 36.
She birdied two of the first three holes on the back nine, but bogeyed three for the next four holes to go to 1-over for the round.
