Rachel Rohanna recorded a top-20 finish in the Prasco Charity Classic on the Symetra Tour this past weekend held at TPC River's Bend in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The Waynesburg Central graduate shot a three-day score of 215 to end up 1-over par and tied for 18th place.
Rohanna carded an even-par 72 in a roller-coaster first round on Friday with four birdies and four bogeys.
She followed that with a 2-under 70 on Saturday that included four birdies, two bogeys, one double bogey and was highlighted by an eagle 3 on the par-5 No. 8 hole.
Rohanna closed with a 1-over 73 Sunday with four bogeys and three birdies. She earned $2,471 for her effort.
