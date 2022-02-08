Rachel Rohanna was unable to get anything rolling in the final two rounds of the LPGA Drive On Championship, finishing with a three-round total of 1-over 217.
The Waynesburg Central graduate finished in 73rd place and won $2,920 for her efforts.
Rohanna shot 2-over 74 in Saturday’s third and final round.
She had two bogeys and seven pars on the front nine, and then ran into problems on No. 12, a par-5, with a double bogey-7.
Rohanna rebounded with three straight birdies, but closed the round with a bogey to go out in even par-36.
She finished with 1-over 73 in the second round Friday and opened Thursday with 2-under 70.
Rohanna had a double bogey and two bogeys, along with three birdies in the second round.
The 12th hole was a problem in the first round, as well, with another double bogey. That was the only poor mark in the opening round with Rohanna carding four birdies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.