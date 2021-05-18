Rachel Rohanna slipped down the leaderboard Sunday after closing with a 2-over 74 in the final round of the Symetra Classic in Davidson, N.C.
The Waynesburg Central graduate opened the round in 10th place, but finished in an eight-way tie for 22nd with a three-round total of 1-over 216.
Rohanna birdied the second hole to go to 2-under for the tournament, but gave the stroke back on the next hole. She bogeyed No. 9 to go out in 1-over 37.
She pulled back to even in the round with a birdie on No. 11, only to close with two bogeys over the final three holes to come back in 1-over 37.
Rohanna opened the tournament Friday with 2-under 70 and then shot 1-over 73 in Saturday’s second round.
