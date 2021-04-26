Rachel Rohanna slid down the leaderboard after she closed with a 8-over 80 in Saturday’s final round of the Copper Rock Championship.
The Waynesburg Central graduate finished with a three-round total of 9-over 225 and in a tie for 55th place after starting the round in 25th place.
Rohanna opened the tournament Thursday with a 2-under 70. She faltered in the second round, but made the cut after shooting 3-over 75.
Rohanna started the final round with a triple bogey-8, and added three bogeys on her front nine to go out in 6-over 43.
Rohanna opened the back nine with a par, but followed with a bogey and double bogey-6. She slowed the damage with a birdie, and then gave the shot back with a bogey.
She closed with a birdie and two pars to come back in 2-over 37.
Rohanna had four birdies and two bogeys in the first round. She carded four bogeys and one birdie in the second round.
