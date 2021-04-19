Rachel Rohanna slipped down the leaderboard in the final round of the Casino Del Sol Golf Classic after closing with a 2-over 74.
The Waynesburg Central graduate finished with a four-round total of 3-under 285 to finish in a tie for 28th place. She opened the final day tied for 15th place.
Rohanna lost a shot in the final round with a bogey on No. 5, but recovered the shot with a birdie on No. 8 to go out in even-par 36.
She had two bogeys on the back nine to come back in 2-over 38.
Rohanna carded 12 birdies and nine bogeys over four-day Symetr Tour tournament in Tucson, Ariz.
