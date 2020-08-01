Rachel Rohanna birdied the first hole, but bogeyed three of the final six holes to finish at 2-over 74 Friday in the first round of the LPGA Drive On Championship.
Rohanna sits in a tie for 48th place with the anticipated cut line at 3-over.
The Waynesburg Central graduate had a run of 11 pars before she carded a bogey-6 on No. 13. Rohanna also bogeyed Nos. 15 and 18, both par-4s, to play the back in 3-over 39.
Rohanna hit 10-of-15 fairways and 12-of-18 greens in regulation. She needed 31 putts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.