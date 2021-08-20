Rachel Rohanna battled through the final round Sunday and the effort paid off as she worked her way up into a tie for 26th place in the Four Winds Invitational.
The Waynesburg Central graduate shot 1-under 71, her lone under-par round, to finish with a three-day total of 1-under 215.
Rohanna won $2,060 for her efforts and remains sixth on the Symetra Tour money list with $70,027.
Lilian Wu won the tournament with a three-round total of 12-under 204. She won $30,000 for her finish.
Rohanna fell to 1-over after a bogey on the second hole, but birdies on Nos. 7, 9 and 12 pulled her to 2-under for the round and tournament.
She dropped a stroke with a bogey on No. 14.
Rohanna made the cut with an even-par 72 in Saturday’s second round. She had three birdies and three bogeys.
Rohanna had an up-and-down first round Friday and closed with an even-par 72.
She started on the back nine with a bogey and then followed with a birdie and eagle-3 to go to 2-under. However, she gave the strokes back with two bogeys over the next five holes.
Rohanna closed her front nine with a birdie to go out in 1-under 34.
Rohanna dropped to 1-over with bogeys on her 13th and 15th hole. She recovered with a birdie on her 16th hole and finished her back nine at 1-over 38.
