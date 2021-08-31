Rachel Rohanna was unable to build on three birdies and an eagle in Sunday’s final round of the Circling Raven Championship presented by KXLY 4 News Now, closing the tournament with an even-par 72.
The Waynesburg Central graduate started the final round in 44th place, but slid into a tie for 55th place with a three-round score of 3-under 213.
Rohanna’s best round was Friday’s 3-under 69. She followed with an even-par 72 in the second round.
Rohanna fell to even for the tournament after two bogeys, a double bogey and birdie in her first 10 holes.
After a couple pars, Rohanna sandwiched two birdies around an eagle to pull to 4-under for the tournament and 1-under for the round.
However, she dropped a stroke with a bogey on No. 17.
Rohanna remains in sixth place on the Symetra Tour money list with $70,799 for 2021. The top 10 will earn an LPGA Tour card for the 2022 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.