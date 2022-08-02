Rachel Rohanna remained in the United States with the LPGA Tour in Europe, and the move paid dividends with a third-place finish Sunday in the Epson Tour’s Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship.
Tuesday, August 2, 2022 4:11 PM
The Waynesburg Central graduate finished in a three-way tie for third place, joining Laura Wearn and Grace Kim at 11-under 205. The trio all earned $10,898 for their efforts.
Xiaowen Yin finished with a par on the first playoff hole for $30,000 top prize. Yin and Gina Kim finished the three-day tournament tied at 13-under 203.
“Overall, a great tournament this week and I’m feeling very good about my game,” said Rohanna. “I’ve been struggling with ballstriking, but really hit the ball great this week.”
Rohanna had her bogey-free run of 35 holes come to an end with a bogey on the final hole of the tournament. She went out in 2-under 34 with two birdies and played the back in even-par 36 with a birdie on No. 17 and the closing bogey.
Rohanna played Saturday’s second round bogey-free to jump into a tie for the lead with Yin and Kim with the low round of the day, 7-under 65, after starting the day tied for 22nd place. Rohanna had two birdie runs. She had birdies on Nos. 8, 9, 10 and 11, and closed with birdies on Nos. 16, 17 and 18.
Rohanna needed just 27 putts in the second round.
She opened the tournament at Battle Creek County Club in Battle Creek, Mich., with 2-under 70 after a rollercoaster first round.
Rohanna offset two bogeys and a double bogey on No. 18 with birdies on Nos. 1, 9, 10, 12, 14 and 17.
“My putter really showed up for most of the tournament, too, so I feel like the hot putter and the ballstriking made for a good combo,” said Rohanna. “I was hitting it super close and making a lot of putts inside 10-feet for birdie.
“I missed probably five putts today, though, inside 10 feet, so it kind of was a bit of a frustrating day.”
Ironically, Rohanna also shot 11-under 205 in the 2021 tournament, but finished in a tie for ninth place.
Rohanna will take the week off in preparation for her trip across the Atlantic Ocean to play in the ISPS Handa World Invitational Presented by Aviv Clinics in Antrim, Northern Ireland, on Aug. 11-14.
“I’m excited to take it into next week in Ireland!,” said Rohanna.
