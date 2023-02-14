Waynesburg Central led throughout the game Monday night for 64-45 non-section girls basketball victory over visiting California.
The Lady Raiders (19-3) held quarter leads of 17-11, 31-24 and 49-35.
Kaley Rohanna paced Waynesburg Central with a game-high 27 points. Avery Davis scored 13, and Peyton Cowell had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Rakiyah Porter led the Lady Trojans (10-12) with 20 points. Addison Gregory added 14.
Friday, Feb. 10
West Greene 76, Mapletown 58 -- Lane Allison poured in a game-high 43 points to help the Pioneers close their season on a winning note with a Section 2-A victory over visiting Mapletown.
West Greene (2-8, 5-17) held leads of 20-12, 37-26 and 60-40 at the quarter breaks.
The Pioneers’ Kaden Shields finished 20 points.
Landan Stevenson led the playoff-bound Maples (3-7, 8-13) with 17 points. Cohen Stout added 12.
Geibel Catholic 61, Jefferson-Morgan 54 — The Gators clinched a share of the Section 2-A title with a home victory against the Rockets.
Geibel finishes with a 9-1 section record and overall mark of 15-6. The Rockets close with a 6-4 section mark and overall record of 12-10. Both teams qualified for the WPIAL playoffs.
The game was close throughout with Geibel holding 24-16, 38-28 and 47-41 leads at the quarter breaks.
The Gators’ Jaydis Kennedy led all scorers with 26 points. Jeff Johnson added 17 points.
Dayten Marion paced Jefferson-Morgan with 15 points. Troy Wright finished with 11 points and Jase Bedlilion added 10.
McGuffey 69, Waynesburg Central 51 — The Highlanders built a 11-point halftime lead on their way to a Section 4-AAA road victory.
Dane Woods led the Raiders (1-11, 3-19) with 18 points.
Jantzen Dondin shared game-scoring honors for McGuffey (6-6, 12-10) with 18 points. Grayson Wallace had 14 points and Tristan McAdoo added 12.
Girls basketball
West Greene 66, Mapletown 23 — The Lady Pioneers closed Section 2-A play with a home victory against the Lady Maples.
West Greene (8-2, 12-9) led 18-8, 35-15 and 52-21 at the quarter breaks.
Lexi Six led the way for the Lady Pioneers with 24 points. Taylor Karvan (16), Kendra Tharp (12), and Kasie Meek (10) also finished in double figures.
Krista Wilson finished with seven points for Mapletown (2-8, 6-15). Emma Zalar and Isabella Garnek both scored six points.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Waynesburg Central 46, Brownsville 40 -- Waynesburg Central wrapped up sole possession of the Section 4-AAA crown with a girls basketball victory against visiting Brownsville.
Waynesburg Central finishes with an 8-2 section record and improves to 18-3 overall.
The Lady Raiders led 11-4, 21-14 and 35-27 at the quarter breaks.
Kaley Rohanna and Josie Horne shared team-scoring honors for Waynesburg with 12 points each.
Brownsville’s Ava Clark scored a game-high 16 points.
Chartiers-Houston 54, Carmichaels 26 — The Lady Mikes led after the first quarter, but the Lady Bucs rallied for the lead at halftime on their way to a Section 4-AA victory.
Sophia Zalar and Megan Voithofer both scored nine points for Carmichaels (6-6, 8-14).
Mia Mitrik (15) and Allison Wingard (11) were in double figures for Chartiers-Houston (10-2, 15-7).
Geibel Catholic 46, Jefferson-Morgan 12 — Emma Larkin poured in a game-high 32 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead the Lady Gators to a home win in the Section 2-A finale.
Geibel finishes the season with a 5-5 section record and 11-11 overall mark. The Lady Rockets close 0-10 in the section and 0-22 overall.
The Lady Gators led 21-1 after the first quarter and 33-2 at halftime
Maia Stevenson also finished in double figures for Geibel with 10 points. Addy Larkin scored five points for Jefferson-Morgan.
Boys basketball
Chartiers-Houston 55, Carmichaels 29 — The Bucs’ defense held the Mikes to 16 points in the final three quarters for a Section 4-AA home victory.
Aydan Adamson and Alec Anderson both scored seven points for Carmichaels (5-7, 12-10).
Jake Mele, Avery Molek and Justus Buckingham all finished with nine points for Chartiers-Houston (10-2, 16-6).
Bentworth earns a playoff berth with the Mikes’ loss, pulling into a tie for fourth place.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
West Greene 42, Chartiers-Houston 25 — The Pioneers won a non-section road wrestling match without winning a bout.
West Greene’s John Lampe (189), Colin Whyte (215), and William Grim (285) received the match-winning forfeits after the Pioneers trailed 25-24 heading into the final three bouts.
Noah Collins (107), Seth Burns (121), Brendan Cole (133), and Parker Smith (145) also received forfeits.
Girls basketball
Bentworth 37, Mapletown 36 — The Lady Bearcats rallied in the fourth quarter for a non-section road victory.
Bentworth outscored the Lady Maples in the fourth quarter, 16-6, to overcome a nine-point deficit.
Mapletown led 12-10 after the first quarter and 25-13 at halftime. The Lady Maples entered the fourth quarter with a 30-21 lead.
Amber Sallee led Bentworth with 15 points, all on 3-pointers. Grace Skerbetz added eight points.
Krista Wilson had 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for the Lady Maples.
Boys basketball
Washington 86, Waynesburg Central 46 — The Prexies scored 46 points in the first half and 26 more in the third quarter for a Section 4-AAA road victory.
Rubert Gordon led Washington with a game-high 23 points. Deondre Daugherty finished with 20 points. Zxavian Willis (14) and Isaiah Woods (10) also finished in double figures.
Dane Woods paced the Raiders with 22 points.
Bentworth 66, Mapletown 53 — The Bearcats finished strong for a non-section victory against the visiting Maples.
Bentworth outscored Mapletown in the fourth quarter, 22-16. The Bearcats led 12-8 after the first half and 30-21 at halftime.
The Bearcats’ Landon Urcho had a double-double with a game-high 25 points and 11 rebounds. Chris Harper and Ben Hays both scored 16 points. Harper made four 3-pointers.
Landan Stevenson scored 21 points for the Maples. Cohen Stout added 11.
Women's basketball
Grove City 88, Waynesburg 44 — The Wolverines scored 55 points in the first half for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference road victory.
Waynesburg slips to 2-15 in the PAC and 2-20 overall. Grove City goes to 14-3 in the conference and 14-8 overall.
Annika Dansby scored 11 points for Waynesburg. Tori Wesolowski added 10 points.
Grove City’s Megan Kallock scored a game-high 14 points. Kat Goetz finished with 13 points and Neveah Ewing added 12.
Men’s basketball
Grove City 60, Waynesburg 53 — The Wolverines outscored the visiting Yellow Jackets in the second half, 30-23, for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference home victory.
Waynesburg slips to 3-14 in the PAC and 5-16 overall. Grove City improves to 8-9 in the conference and 10-12 overall.
Waynesburg’s Antone Baker scored a game-high 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for a double-double. Matt Popeck finished with 12 points.
Chase Yarberough and Jonah Bock both finished with 15 points for Grove City.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Monessen 59, Mapletown 26 -- Sidney Campbell scored 18 points and the Monessen clinched at least a share of the Section 2-A girls basketball title with a win at Mapletown.
Monessen (8-1, 14-4) held the Lady Maples to single digits in all four quarters in securing its first section championship in 11 years.
Madison Johnson tallied 11 points and Hailey Johnson added 10 for the Lady Greyhounds.
Krista Wilson played a strong all-around game with 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Lady Maples (2-7, 6-13).
West Greene 55, Jefferson-Morgan 21 — The Lady Pioneers scored 22 points in the first quarter in rolling past the host Lady Rockets in a Section 2-A game to keep their hopes alive of claiming a seventh consecutive section title.
West Greene (7-2, 11-9) remains one game behind Monessen and would need a win over Mapletown on Friday along with a loss by the Lady Greyhounds to visiting Avella on Thursday to force a tie for first place.
Kasie Meek finished with 13 points and Taylor Karvan added 11 for the Lady Pioneers.
The Lady Rockets slide to 0-9 in the section and 0-21 overall.
Carmichaels 55, Frazier 40 — Sophia Zalar nearly outscored the Lady Commodores by herself in leading the host Lady Mikes to a Section 4-AA victory.
Zalar hit four 3-pointers while pumping in a game-high 36 points for playoff-bound Carmichaels (5-6, 7-14). Megan Voithofer also sank four 3-pointers, one in each quarter, and finished with 14 points.
The Lady Mikes jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the opening quarter, with 10 points by Zalar, and were up 28-23 at halftime and 43-36 after three quarters. Carmichaels pulled away in the final frame, outscoring Frazier 12-4.
Madelyn Salisbury led the Lady Commodores (5-6, 7-14) with 12 points. Allie Yauch and Delaney Warnick both scored nine.
Boys basketball
Mount Pleasant 71, Waynesburg Central 14 — The Vikings led 33-1 at halftime and then rolled to a Section 4-AAA home victory.
Yukon Daniels paced Mount Pleasant (4-7, 5-15) with a game-high 19 points. Braydon Caletri added 18.
Alex VanSickle scored 10 points for the Raiders (1-9, 3-16).
Fort Cherry 77, Carmichaels 36 — The first-place Rangers blew the Section 4-AA game open with 35 points in the third quarter for a road victory at Carmichaels.
Aydan Adamson scored 10 points for the playoff-bound Mikes (5-6, 12-9).
Owen Norman led the way for Fort Cherry (11-0, 19-2) with a game-high 29 points. Shane Cornali scored 12 points and Matt Sieg added 10.
Jefferson-Morgan 52, West Greene 40 — The third-place Rockets led 24-10 at halftime and then held on for a Section 2-A home victory over West Greene, eliminating the Pioneers from playoff contention.
Troy Wright paced Jefferson-Morgan (6-3, 12-9) with 16 points. Jordan Jacobs scored 10.
Lane Allison led the Pioneers (1-7, 3-16) with a game-high 19 points. West Greene had reached the postseason a school-record seven straight seasons.
Monessen 61, Mapletown 44 — The Greyhounds returned home with a Section 2-A victory.
Monessen (8-1, 18-2) led 15-12, 35-27 and 49-31 at the quarter breaks.
Lorenzo Gardner led the way for the Greyhounds with a game-high 24 points. Dante DeFelice scored 15 and Rodney Johnson added 10.
Braden McIntire scored 14 points for the Maples (3-6, 8-11). Cohen Stout finished with 12 points and Landan Stevenson added 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.