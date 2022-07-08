Rohanna’s Golf Course successfully defended its Greene County Cup championship title behind the solid play of Derek Bochna and Jason Wilson.
The championship was played on nine holes on each of the county’s three golf courses: Rohanna’s, Carmichaels Golf Club and Greene County Country Club.
Bochna and Wilson had scores of 35 (better ball), 30 (scramble), and 36 (alternate shot). Teammates Mark Strosnider and Jason Hampson had the medalist round in the alternate shot with 34.
Rohanna’s finished with a 27-hole score of 3-under. Greene County Country Club finished at 1-under and Carmichaels shot 3-over.
G.C.C.C.’s Jason Clayton and John Henry shot 32 for the low better ball score. Carmichaels’ Dave Briggs and Matthew Barrish tied for scoring honors in the scramble with 30.
Five of the 12 players on the Carmichaels Golf Club squad played for the high school team. The tournament was sponsored by the Greene County Recreation Department.
